Good news. Leaving the house may soon be a thing of the past.

American electronic music producer Marshmello performed live on stage last weekend. It was huge. The sound was perfect. The audience was dressed to kill and ready to dance. Millions attended - but no one was actually there. The live show occurred online within the game Fortnite. Marshmello and his audience appearing as avatars in real time. Everyone at show - wasn't.

"I'm so alone nothing feels like home" blasting out to no one and everyone. It felt like the future. A lonely future. Everyone at home. Together

