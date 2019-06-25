Ryan Reynolds has been caught out by his own mother for leaving a hilarious fake review of his gin brand, Aviation Gin, on Amazon.

The mother of the Deadpool star called out her son after he posted a screenshot of the fake review on Instagram.

"I loved this review of Aviation Gin someone sent me after I wrote it," Reynolds confesses to his action in the caption.

The review, posted under the fake name "Champ Nightengale" on Amazon talks about a wild night after downing too much of the stuff.

"As soon as I tried the Gin I knew right away, it was amazing," the faux review stated. "It was the smoothest Gin I'd ever tried and went down really easily ... I had a lot."

"When I woke up the next day, I mentioned to my wife Linda that last night must have been a REAL blowout because I slept in my clothes. Even my shoes!"

"I also noticed it was really hard to look out the window at the Seattle skyline. Partly because of the bright sun (I've always been sensitive to light) but also because I don't live in Seattle. I live in Coral Gables, Florida. Also, it's important to note, until that morning, I'd never met anyone named Linda."

Reynolds' mother, Tammy Reynolds, quickly caught on to her son's hilarious five-star review and commented, "Ahhhh ... yes ... I thought I heard my son's voice in that narrative!!"

"Mom, you say that about every episode of CSI Miami," Reynolds commented back.

The gin was first made by Portland bartenders, Ryan Magarian and Christian Krogstad. Reynolds loved it so much, he bought the company last year.