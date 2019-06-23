Elvis Presley fans couldn't help falling in love with a photo his daughter recently posted to social media.

Lisa Marie Presley shared the rare family snap on Instagram and Twitter on Thursday and commenters were quick to seize on the resemblance between her son Benjamin and the king of rock n' roll.

Your son is the image of your dad, lovely family photo, sending love and great blessings to u all xxx — Sandy B (@sandyisland) June 20, 2019

Presley captioned the post, which shows her with her four children — Riley Keough, 30, Benjamin Keough, 26, Finley Lockwood, 10, and Harper Lockwood, 10 — "Mama Lion with cubs."

Your son looks like Elvis! Awesome picture — Linda (@Newbynow) June 22, 2019

"Your son favors your Daddy soooo much!! Very handsome! Your Daddy would be very proud of you," wrote @ashbug0520 on Instagram.

@mellyski813 agreed, posting: "Your son looks just like your father!"

Elvis Presley (left) and his grandson Benjamin Keough (right). Photos / Getty Images and Instagram, @lisampresley

Others thought the likeness was visible in all five family members: "Hi Lisa and family, thank you for keeping your Father's legacy alive. You all look a lot like your legendary dad/grandfather and it's awesome to see for the generations of us Elvis fans. Happiness and health to you all!" wrote @gibson.barbara.

However not everyone saw the resemblance, with one commenter on Twitter saying people were "so desperate to see what they want to see".

I don't see a spitting image of Elvis — Jared Eck (@JaredEck) June 22, 2019