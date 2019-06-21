Michael Jackson had a creepy child's doll lying on his death bed in a chaotic needle-strewn bedroom, police have revealed.

It'll be 10 years next week, on June 25, since Jackson's body was found in his bedroom in LA.

Detectives have spoken about the shock they felt when they found the singer's lifeless body.

They also revealed how the bedroom where Jackson was found was in complete chaos, with medication, needles and clothes scattered all over it, as well as a notice board with young kids on and bizarre post it notes.

Jackson died of acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication at his home on North Carolwood Drive in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles.

At the time, his doctor Conrad Murray said he found the singer not breathing and with a weak pulse. Murray said he administered CPR but to no avail.

The doctor went on to be convicted of involuntary manslaughter over Jackson's drug death and served two years in prison.

A new documentary, "Killing Michael Jackson", which will premiere in the US this weekend, talks to the three detectives who led the singer's death probe.

Orlando Martinez, Dan Myers and Scott Smith have spoken about the scene they found inside Michael Jackson's bedroom.

The documentary shows photos taken inside the bedroom, which was a makeshift medical room.

They found it with medicines and clothes scattered everywhere, and a pin board with children's photos. On his bed, they found a child's doll and Jackson's computer, The Sun reports.

There were post-it notes, or pieces of paper taped all over the room and mirrors and doors with little slogans or phrases," detective Martinez said.

"I don't know if they were lyrics or thoughts. Some of them seemed like poems. The bedroom was ... it was a mess."

"I just remember going in there and there was an IV stand, a saline bag and just various medications strewn about," detective Scott Smith added.

Martinez talked about what he found in the bedroom: "There was a computer on the bed, there was a lifelike doll on the bed, and there was kind of like advertisements ... pictures of babies."

"We found a bunch more medicines that were used, like propofol," the detective added.

"We found all the waste, all the trash. The needles, the empty bottles, the stuff that, when we went into the room, should have been laying there.

"So we knew that sometime during this medical emergency, Dr Murray had stopped either giving CPR or had waited to give CPR and cleaned up everything."

Myers then said that, "within 48 hours, it appeared that it was a suspicious death in that there was something more than just an overdose".