With a line-up that we're boldly declaring the year's best, the Bring that Beat Back concert is one that 90s kids will not -repeat not - want to miss.

The people specifically bringing the beat back from the 90s which, presumably, is where the beat was left, include Public Enemy's hype-man turned TV romantic Flavour Flav who will act as host for the gig, the self-proclaimed-and-then-backed-up-by-his-actions "bad boy of R&B" Bobby Brown and the New Jack Swing kings that make up Bell Biv Devoe.





Like a parachute-pant wearing Voltron, Brown will join forces with the trio of Bell Biv Devoe on stage to form RBRM, a group named after the childhood friends, er, names (Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky and Mike), to deliver a set of their combined mega-hits.





But, as is their prerogative, these guys are not the only ones who want to rock wit'cha.



Advertisement



They're joined on the line-up by performer-turned-pastor Montell Jordan who will show you exactly how he do's it, before Blu Cantrell displays her hit 'em up style onstage and All 4 One get their croon, but not their cuss, on with their chart dominating I Swear.





And busting a move back to Auckland once more is Kiwi crowd favourite Young MC, who performed here a couple of years back as part of the fun-filled I Love the 90s tour.





The beat is being brought back on Tuesday, 22 October at the Logan Campbell Center. General tickets go onsale next Thursday.

