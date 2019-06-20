Anyone who's seen a Keanu Reeves movie knows he would make an excellent Marvel superhero, but despite multiple offers, the star has refused to join the MCU.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige admitted to ComicBook.com that he's been trying for years to get the John Wick actor on board with the right part.

"We talk to him for almost every film we make," Feige said, laughing.

"I don't know when or if he'll ever join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it."

This comes after rumours hit the internet earlier this month that Reeves was in talks to appear in Marvel's upcoming film The Eternals with Angelina Jolie.

It's interesting that Reeves has continuously turned down multiple opportunies to join the MCU - one of the most successful film franchises in the world - but has taken on the likes of Toy Story.

He is voicing daredevil stunt motorcyclist Duke Caboom in the fourth instalment of the beloved franchise.

He also recently had a cameo role in Netflix's hit new romantic comedy Always Be My Maybe.

But of course fans will know him best from the hit Matrix franchise, and the John Wick franchise; the third and latest instalment of which has grossed $276 million at the worldwide box office so far.

Telling People about why he chose to do Toy Story 4, Reeves said he simply got "inspired".

"The character's so full of life. He's a showman, he's a daredevil. So when he's on the bike, I was just — like, he keeps doing poses, you know, and he can't stop. They put it into the film, so it was nice."