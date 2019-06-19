Brand-new images have been released of Greta Gerwig's upcoming Little Women adaptation, starring Meryl Streep and Laura Dern.

Vanity Fair has debuted a series of images from the upcoming adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's novel, which marks the second solo feature from Lady Bird director Gerwig.

The formidable cast is rounded out by Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen (Sharp Objects).

Dern shared the images on her Instagram, saying: "Love that everyone gets a peek to such visual beauty. Wait til you see what extraordinary Greta has created."

Fans on Twitter shared their excitement over the new images, with one user saying "we are going to be handed acting at its finest" in the film.

saoirse ronan, timothée chalamet, emma watson AND meryl streep ALL IN ONE MOVIE we are going to be handed acting at its finest in little women pic.twitter.com/DLuL29d5wh — 𝔥𝔢𝔞𝔯𝔱 𝔬𝔣 𝔤𝔩𝔞𝔰𝔰 (@d3athbyg3mini) June 19, 2019

Little Women hive we’re living deliciously pic.twitter.com/PYlrOWEES0 — Cassidy Olsen (@olsencassidy) June 19, 2019

FETCH ME MY INHALER I HAVE NO BREATH https://t.co/sY0PsY4fXs — Beanie Feldstein (@BeanieFeldstein) June 19, 2019

Wow amazing that I want to wear literally everything in this photo. Please point me to the Greta Gerwig's Little Women boutique. pic.twitter.com/ehupv12GKs — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) June 19, 2019

Oh god oh god https://t.co/vvRBEJXbdY — rachel syme (@rachsyme) June 19, 2019

Little Women is expected to be released on Christmas Day this year.