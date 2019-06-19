Brand-new images have been released of Greta Gerwig's upcoming Little Women adaptation, starring Meryl Streep and Laura Dern.
Vanity Fair has debuted a series of images from the upcoming adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's novel, which marks the second solo feature from Lady Bird director Gerwig.
The formidable cast is rounded out by Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen (Sharp Objects).
Dern shared the images on her Instagram, saying: "Love that everyone gets a peek to such visual beauty. Wait til you see what extraordinary Greta has created."
Fans on Twitter shared their excitement over the new images, with one user saying "we are going to be handed acting at its finest" in the film.
Little Women is expected to be released on Christmas Day this year.