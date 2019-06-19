The Chase star Anne Hegerty has opened up about her private life and detailed her past relationship struggles admitting "sex was always better in my head".

In a candid interview with The Sun, Hegerty reflected on a short-lived romance she had with a fellow Mastermind Club member, and said it took "years" before she felt ready to try dating but doubts she'll ever manage to "make it work".

The Chase's 'Governess' has lived with Asperger syndrome for most of her life but was not diagnosed with the condition until she was 44 in 2003.

"It took years of psychotherapy before I even considered dating," Hegerty told The Sun.

"I lost weight, replaced my glasses with contact lenses and felt a lot more confident. But I find it really hard to hold down a relationship."

Hegerty made a promotional visit to New Zealand last year. Photo / NZ Herald.

Discussing her longest relationship, the 60-year-old explained the long-distance fling did not last long and confessed the sex had left her underwhelmed.

"I'd fancied him for years and we were together for four months," she said.

"Even though he lived in Brighton I still felt suffocated in Manchester. And sex was always better in my head, I felt like I was somewhere else while it was happening."

Due to her Aspergers, Hegerty says she has trouble juggling more than one thing at a time which makes building lasting relationships hard work.

"It made me realise I needed space both mentally and physically in life, and I can't make it work.

"I don't think I ever will. I still get attracted to people but having a relationship isn't fair on the other person."

Hegerty told The Sun, that as a result of her relationship troubles, she has never fulfilled her desire to have kids.

However, she enjoys a close relationship with her brother's three children and her friend and Chase co-star Mark Labbett - aka 'The Beast' – also asked her to be godmother to his son.

Might've guessed your show would leap on this aside ... tut tut shame on you ... (but it seems to be ... ratings, ratings ... we've got a scoop ) ... DISGUSTING!!! 👎 — get_reallll (@Get_Reallll) June 10, 2019

Thought it was a bit cheeky of the show to want to tweet about your family's dirty linen (it felt like they were revelling in some kind of scoop) BUT if you're ok with it ... then everything must be all well and good! 👍😂 — get_reallll (@Get_Reallll) June 11, 2019

Well, after all, I did say it. It's not like I didn't know I was on telly. — Anne Hegerty (@anne_hegerty) June 12, 2019

Hegerty's interview with The Sun comes days after she brushed off concerns after The Jeremy Vine Show tweeted a particular quote from her recent interview on the Channel 5 programme.

While appearing on the celebrity panel show, Hegerty delved into "issues" she had gone through with her father, which The Jeremy Vine Show chose to highlight in a tweet accompanied by the caption: "Seriously Dad, did you actually have to bring the women home to the house?"

One of Hegerty's fans took exception to the tweet, calling it "disgusting" but The Governess was unfazed, replying" "what's disgusting?" and later adding: "Well, after all, I did say it. It's not like I didn't know I was on telly."