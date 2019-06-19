Netflix has revealed their new Jennifer Aniston/Adam Sandler comedy Murder Mystery now has the biggest opening weekend ever for a Netflix film.

The streaming service - which very rarely shares viewership data - revealed on Twitter that nearly 31 million accounts watched Murder Mystery in its first three days.

Of those numbers, 13 million were US and Canadian accounts, while 17 million were international.

According to Netflix, those numbers mark a record for an original film on the streaming service.

30,869,863 accounts watched Murder Mystery in its first 3 days - the biggest opening weekend ever for a Netflix Film. 13,374,914 accounts in the US and Canada, and 17,494,949 more worldwide. — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) June 18, 2019

A Netflix spokesperson confirmed to Variety that the data was accurate, and that Netflix only counts views if members watch at least 70 per cent of a film.

Murder Mystery, which premiered on the service last Friday, debuted to mixed reviews, earning a 45 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes.