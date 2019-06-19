Celebrity Treasure Island has announced another three celebrities joining the island, including the screen revival of another former reality TV star.

Remember The GC? The 2012 show, which - somehow - ran for three seasons, was originally pitched as a documentary series called Golden Mozzies; a series looking at Maori expats living on the Gold Coast in Aussie.

One of the stars the show revolved around, Rosanna Arkle has now been confirmed for Treasure Island, and will compete for Heart Kids NZ.

She's not the only reality star making a comeback, with former Bachelor star Lily McManus having already been announced on Monday.

Joining her in the new cast announcement is also boxing star Shane Cameron, who will compete for Key to Life, a charity which aims to affect positive change surrounding suicide prevention and awareness.

Not only that but the hosts on Flava - where the announcement was made this morning - got a surprise when it was revealed their own colleague Athena Angelou would join the island too.

Angelou hosts Flava's drive show and will compete for Diabetes NZ.

The trio join the already announced cast of Matty McLean, Lily McManus, Zac Guildford, Sam Wallace, Karl Burnett and Moses Mackay who were confirmed for the show earlier this week.

Celebrity Treasure Island will be hosted by Matt Chisholm and Bree Tomasel and will premiere on TVNZ 2 this winter.