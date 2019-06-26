Karl Puschmann travels to Nashville to meet the garage rock survivors as they prepare to unleash their new album.

If it's true that rock music is dead then The Black Keys couldn't be happier.

"When the electric guitar was in its heyday they were making more music that I hated than at any other time period," Dan Auerbach, vocalist and guitarist for the garage rock duo says with steely conviction.

"One hundred per cent more," drummer Patrick Carney spits. "When I was 17 I hated every single f***ing band on the radio. Straight across the board. There wasn't one I liked."

Auerbach casts a bemused look at his old school pal and bandmate of 18 years and laughs, "I know!"

"It's true." he says, turning back to me. "And that's when rock was alive."

"Alive?" Carney questions, still visibly disgusted. "It was f***ing thriving."

"It was f***ing horrible," Auerbach agrees.

"All the bands that I liked were not getting played on the radio that's for sure," Carney adds before Auerbach gets more serious and says, "The great shit never gets that kind of attention. It's always the underdog."

Do you guys, I ask, still feel like the underdog?

"Yes," Auerbach immediately answers. A pause. And then he says, "I think that we always will. I don't know why. But we will."



***

The Uber driver is confused. We're in The Gulch, a famed music area in Nashville, and have just pulled off the incredibly busy 8th Avenue and on to a dusty, loose gravel back road that really has no business being in the middle of a heavily urban part of town. The road sort of just trickles away so as there's nowhere further for him to drive I jump out and start walking towards a towering jet-black fence that's wearing a jagged spiral of barbed wire on its head like a thorny crown. A sign warns that security cameras are operating. There is no welcome mat.

I spy an intercom but before I can press it there's a low rumble and a portion of the fence shakes for a second before revealing itself to be a gate and sliding open.

I walk into the compound, past a brown American muscle car that's parked next to a dark grey, nondescript BMW sedan, ascend a flight of wooden stairs and enter the control room of Easy Eye Sound, the recording studio owned by Auerbach.

The vibe in the studio is in contrast to the intimidating outer fortifications. With its light blue walls, big rugs and op-shop couches, it's cosy, comfy and incredibly cool. The room feels cobbled together and is filled with trinkets and drool-worthy guitars, synths and recording equipment. All vintage, of course, and all in service of the studio's cheery slogan "Good sound comes back around!".

This is where the band recorded and mixed their new album, Let's Rock. I peer through a big window that's in front of a giant mixing desk and looking directly into the recording room and see the pair chatting on a couch, waiting to tell me all about it.

***

Their new album is pure stomping garage rock. It kicks ass. Jettisoning all the extraneous elements of their most recent couple of records the pair got back to basics. Voice, guitar, bass and drums. That's it. Let's rock.

"I was excited to play some loud electric guitar," Auerbach says, when talking about creative influence for the album. "And I wanted to see Pat when we played. That's about it."

"For the last year and a half I became obsessed with the guitar again," Carney says, which, as he's the drummer, comes as a surprise.

"It's the instrument that got me into playing music in the first place," he explains. "I begged my dad for an electric guitar and he finally got me one. But I never got that good at it in high school so when Dan and I would get together and play I'd always get relegated to the drums."

Maybe this is news to Auerbach as well because he looks over at Carney and cracks up.

The Black Keys; vocalist and guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney

***

During their hiatus, Carney said that their unhealthily relentless "tour/release album/tour" lifestyle had left them both with PTSD. So although The Black Keys are back, they're back on their own terms.

"We came back to the band and started jamming under the idea that it's not 'all or nothing'. That was a misconception we started believing because of the amount of work we were doing. It was all or nothing unintentionally," Carney explains. "But you can't go on tour for months and months and then work on a record for three weeks and then go back on the road."

"You just can't," Auerbach agrees.

"You'll lose your f***ing mind," Carney says. "We felt like that because it took us six years to breakthrough, working our asses off and starting literally from the bottom. We thought we had to jump on it because it was all gonna go away."

"Our only apprehension [about restarting] was walking into something that didn't feel fun. Playing a show is fun. Playing tons of shows isn't. Doing tonnes of TV and sitting around and stuff like that gets f***ing old."

"I mean, we could fake our way thought it and sell arenas and just f***ing coast," Auerbach says, barely hiding his disgust at the thought. "We could do that. But it would suck."

Carney equates it to a changed mindset, explaining that they now look to see how much they can make without putting themselves in the unhealthy position of being on tour for a year and playing 100 shows. Their health comes first. But he readily admits they're leaving money on the table.

How much we talking here?

"It's in the tens of millions of dollars. Easy," he answers. "But it's not what it's about."

"It used to be we'd turn a record in and - boom - we had to do 125 shows because we have fans in New Zealand and Australia and Japan ... you can name 25 countries where we could play at least two shows, some we could do 10, some 50. But we basically let our management know that the whole point of this record, of the band, needs to come back to what's a healthy amount of stuff to do. With this record we didn't set a deadline, we didn't set anything. We're approaching everything one step at a time."

Which all sounds reasonable and responsible and to be applauded buuuut ... do you think a New Zealand show is on the cards?

"We don't know," Carney answers. "At some point we will go to New Zealand. At some point. But this is the problem, I can't think of any other profession where you're expected to be as popular in Nashville as you are in Osaka. It's crazy. And it's possible. We're in the unique and super fortunate position where we can go and do arenas in lots of countries. The question is can we physically?"

"And should we?" Auerbach adds.

Their questions hang there, unanswered.

