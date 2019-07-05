He's the biggest fashion icon in the world right now but, as Siena Yates, discovers, Billy Porter is also a fervent LGTBI+ activist.

The category is: a fashion and activism extravaganza, and the belle of the ball is Billy Porter, serving a side of Emmy-award-worthy realness for tens across the board.

If you're not familiar with Billy Porter, his television series Pose or queer culture in general, that sentence will make zero sense to you. That's what Porter is here for.

The superstar, who has been gracing the well-trodden halls of Broadway for decades, dipped a stilettoed toe into the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: