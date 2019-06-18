US rock band The National are returning to New Zealand for two shows next April.

The National, who just released their eighth album I Am Easy to Find, will play Auckland's ASB Theatre in Aotea Square on Friday April 3 and Saturday April 4, 2020.

The band will bring a full production for the intimate seated gigs.

The National last performed in New Zealand at Villa Maria Estate Winery in 2018, and Auckland City Limits Festival the year before.

Their latest release I Am Easy to Find has been met with critical acclaim, with the Herald calling the record "startling in its beauty and ambition" in a four star review.

Tickets for The National's two Auckland shows go on sale Friday, June 28.