2019 has seen some of the best content on television hit our screens, including the highly-anticipated ending of HBO juggernaut Game of Thrones and surprise breakout historical drama Chernobyl.

In our mid-year report, the TimeOut Entertainment team reviews the best TV so far in 2019 - does your favourite make our list?

1. FLEABAG S2

In Fleabag's first season, creator/star Phoebe Waller-Bridge's communication with the audience was a hilarious entry point into one woman's self-destructive tendencies. In this extraordinary second season – somehow even better than the first, and perhaps one of the greatest seasons of TV ever – Waller-Bridge pulls that fourth-wall-breaking style in a riveting new direction, using it to analyse themes of loneliness, faith and dependency. Though still brilliantly comedic, Fleabag's second season plumbed some harrowing emotional depths, lead by powerful performances from Waller-Bridge, Sian Clifford as Claire, and Andrew Scott as the Hot Priest. Laugh, yell and weep