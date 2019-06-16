As studios rush to find the next Game of Thrones, Netflix is taking on what's being hailed as a "real life Game of Thrones" story instead.

According to Deadline, the streaming giant has commissioned a multi-part docu-drama about the warring kingdoms of Japan titled, Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan.

The show explores a time in Japan during which several powerful warlords led their armies of samurai against one another in a bid to rule Japan.

It will have a particular focus on Date Masamune, a notorious samurai known as the "One-Eyed Dragon" after he stabbed out his own eye as a child because it was infected by smallpox.

Masamune is also said to have murdered his younger brother, and wore a helmet which is thought to have been the inspiration behind Star Wars villain Darth Vadar's iconic headwear.

The series, which will take on a visual style that pays homage to Japanese art and graphic novels, is currently being filmed in Japan, the US and Canada.

It is expected to release later this year.