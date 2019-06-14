Ariana Grande may have a song called No More Tears Left to Cry but the pop star proved that she does indeed have some teats left in the tank when she welled up during a performance this week.

The singer was performing in Pittsburgh, the hometown of her late ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller who died of a drug overdose last September, when things got emotional.

Miller's presence was immediately felt by concert goers. As fans entered the arena and found their seats a selection of Miller's music was played over the PA system;

The late rapper Mac Miller and singer Ariana Grande in this file photo

When Grande took to the stage she opened with the song Raindrops (An Angel Cried) which is believed to be about the rapper and was so overcome that she struggled to get through it.

A fan at the concert shared the moving moment on Twitter.

Ariana fighting back the tears in Pittsburgh opening with Raindrops...I can’t even begin to imagine the emotions she went through today 💛 pic.twitter.com/McmDFcQ2FA — Melissa (@mak23) June 13, 2019

But that wasn't the only time Grande got emotional. Later in the night she got teary eyed during her hit Thank U Next, and was reassured by her backing dancers.

Ariana was crying during thank u next yesterday in Pittsburgh, the hometown of Mac Miller...Ariana really had a Mac Miller playlist for the music before the show and she had an empty seat reserved for him...she’s so strong 😭💔#ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/5PB2jZzdXd — Xxxdangrouswoman Xxx (@arianagrande5wt) June 13, 2019

It's also believed that Grande had a premium seat in the arena reserved for Miller. It sat empty for the night.

Fans of the pop star were left affected by the high emotion of the evening, with many taking to Twitter to praise Grande's for getting through what was clearly a night that left her visibly shook.