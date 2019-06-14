Ariana Grande may have a song called No More Tears Left to Cry but the pop star proved that she does indeed have some teats left in the tank when she welled up during a performance this week.
The singer was performing in Pittsburgh, the hometown of her late ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller who died of a drug overdose last September, when things got emotional.
Miller's presence was immediately felt by concert goers. As fans entered the arena and found their seats a selection of Miller's music was played over the PA system;
When Grande took to the stage she opened with the song Raindrops (An Angel Cried) which is believed to be about the rapper and was so overcome that she struggled to get through it.
A fan at the concert shared the moving moment on Twitter.
But that wasn't the only time Grande got emotional. Later in the night she got teary eyed during her hit Thank U Next, and was reassured by her backing dancers.
It's also believed that Grande had a premium seat in the arena reserved for Miller. It sat empty for the night.
Fans of the pop star were left affected by the high emotion of the evening, with many taking to Twitter to praise Grande's for getting through what was clearly a night that left her visibly shook.