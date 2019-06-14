Instagram broke down today and Taylor Swift might be the reason why.

The pop star revealed the name of her highly anticipated new album, Lover, and announced its scheduled August 23 release date in an Instagram Live video earlier today.

It seems that was enough to send the social media giant into meltdown, with users complaining soon after Swift's video began, that they were experiencing problems posting and viewing in their feeds and stories.

Taylor Swift really broke Instagram 😭😭😭 #InstagramDown — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 13, 2019

Did Taylor Swift break Instagram? #Lover — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) June 13, 2019

okay so taylor swift literally broke instagram — crystal ☽ (@swiftistrouble) June 13, 2019

So apparently @taylorswift13 live stream on Instagram attracted so many viewers that Instagram is currently down 🤔🤔🤔 — Aavi (@aabamah) June 13, 2019

taylor swift announcing her new album only for instagram to crash #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/DWwj4pM3BC — emilio medina (@emilioomedina) June 13, 2019

Instagram eventually addressed the issue and later alerted fans when the problem had been fixed.

We are now fully recovered and apologize for the disruption! #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/PfALWABRKA — Instagram (@instagram) June 14, 2019

Swift's announcement also revealed the new album's artwork, and the forthcoming single You Need To Calm Down, which is set to drop later tonight with the accompanying video due to arrive on June 17.

The new record is Swift's seventh studio album and follow-up to 2017's Reputation.