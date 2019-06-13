A new Xbox and console game featuring a Māori character is set to be released.

Created by Ninja Theory - the same studio that produced DmC: Devil May Cry and Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - Bleeding Edge is a new multiplayer fighter game featuring a Māori warrior character called Makutu.

The 4 versus 4 action shooter game allows players to face off against each other across various stages. Players will be able to choose from a range of characters with a variety of different skills.

The trailer for Bleeding Edge reveals Makutu – which means "witchcraft" or "sorcery" – as a muscled-up, barefoot, body armour-wearing warrior with what appear to be white facial tattoos.

Other characters include a Norwegian black metal guitarist, Nidhoggr, a motorbike-riding bad girl with detachable buzzsaw arms named Buttercup, and a New York ninja named Daemon.

A release date for the game is yet to be confirmed but eager fans can register at bleedingedge.com to take part in technical alpha testing from June 27.