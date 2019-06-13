Call it a feline fashion faux pas but cat lovers have got their claws out for Nicole Kidman.

The cause of this kitty criticism? Kidman's odd habit of putting her cats in a backpack and taking them out for a hike with her.

Kidman, who is currently starring in Big Little Lies, likes taking her two cats Ginger and Snow out with her while walking in the wilderness.

The self proclaimed "cat girl" bundles them in her backpack and hits the hills.

"I've got one of those carriers. A cat carrier that's a backpack and it has a window that they can peek out of and it's got air and everything and they love it."

Air is a good feature for a cat carrier to have but her hiking habit has come under fire from various pro-cat organisations.

"We don't advise people taking their cats out unless absolutely necessary as they are very territorial and crave freedom of movement," said Daniel Cummings, behaviour manager at Cats Protection. "Placing them in small and confined spaces and taking them to unfamiliar environments will cause a lot of cats stress."

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) also weren't down with the cat backpack that Kidman was picking up.

"Most cats would prefer to lounge indoors than to go hiking," PETA UK's director Elisa Allen said, before conceding that, "all cats are different, and it's possible some may enjoy the outdoor experience."

While hiking has many health benefits for humans, including fitness and state of mind, Cummings says carrying a cat in this fashion is not likely to lead to improvements in their health or wellbeing.

"It's unlikely that an experience like this will be beneficial for most cats," he told the Guardian.