Retired All Black Israel Dagg wound back the clock and re-joined the Men In Black at the Auckland premiere of the new spin-off movie starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.

Dagg donned the trademark black suit and dark sunglasses on the red carpet as part of a promotion at the first New Zealand screening of Men In Black: International at Sylvia Park last night.

The 2011 Rugby World Cup winner was accompanied by wife Daisy, with the pair also joined by Hannah Barrett – wife of current All Blacks and Hurricanes star Beauden Barrett – and other friends.

Dagg's appearance saw him reprise his role as an MIB agent from Air New Zealand's 2015 Men In Black-themed safety video, that saw him rap together with Kiwi singing sensation Stan Walker in a remixed version of Will Smith's iconic film theme song.

Advertisement

The campaign, which ran in the lead-up to the last Rugby World Cup, also featured former All Black captain Richie McCaw and star five-eighth Dan Carter as Men In Black agents, along with coach Steve Hansen and teammates Kieran Read, Keven Mealamu, and Sam Whitelock.

Dagg posed for photos outside the cinema together with Frank the Pug, a dog-alien character that featured in the first two Men In Black films starring Smith and Tommy Lee Jones.

Dagg's group, along with other movie goers, posed together for more pics inside the theatre in front of a large backdrop featuring Hemsworth and Thompson's Men In Black: International characters, Agent H and Agent M.

Taking to social media after the screening, Dagg quoted Liam Neeson's character, High T, from the new movie, writing: "Always remember, the universe has a way of leading you to where you are supposed to be, at the moment you are supposed to be there…Daisy and I were lucky enough to attend the premiere in Auckland tonight and I highly recommend you head along."