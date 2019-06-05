Chris Hemsworth talks about diving into an iconic film franchise and his palpable on-screen chemistry with his Men In Black: International co-star Tessa Thompson, writes David Skipwith.

Hollywood's man of the moment, Chris Hemsworth, admits to feeling some pressure in taking on Men In Black: International and continuing the iconic sci-fi comedy franchise built by Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones.

Hemsworth established himself as a genuine star and won over diehard Marvel fans with his portrayal of the hammer-wielding God of Thunder, Thor, but the 35-year-old Australian believes added responsibility comes in continuing the Men In Black legacy.

"I

