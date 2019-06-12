Chernobyl has become one of the most talked-about shows of the year after it soared passed the likes of Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones to become the highest rated show on IMDb.
Everything from its script, costume, set precision and acting have been praised, while viewers are glued to the bleak five-part mini series as they struggle to comprehend the events actually happened.
Chernobyl, which is available to stream on Foxtel, is based on the real-life events of the catastrophic nuclear disaster in northern Ukrainian SSR in 1986.
The series follows the fallout of the April 26 accident, the worst nuclear disaster in history, as physicist Valery Legasov (Jared Harris) works with the Soviet Union government that is desperately trying to hide the truth about the incident, which happened during a late-night safety test.
But there is one "flaw" in the show viewers are baffled by.
Obviously, the events of the disaster took place in Russia, but the actors speak in English accents — something that has not gone unnoticed by the millions watching it.
The show's creator Craig Mazin set the record straight on the HBO show's official podcast, revealing the cast was originally going to speak in Russian accents, but there were concerns they sounded "comic".
"What we found very quickly is that actors will act accents. They will not act, they will act accents, and we were losing everything about these people that we loved," Mazin said.
"Honestly, I think after maybe one or two auditions we said, 'OK, new rule. We're not doing that anymore'.
"We didn't want to fall into the 'Boris and Natasha' cliched accent (from The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show) because the Russian accent can turn comic very easily.
"My hope is that the accent thing just fades away in seconds and you stop caring about it. "Ultimately, a person's accent is completely irrelevant to what's going on because there are things happening that don't even need an accent to be communicated — panic, fear, excitement, worry, sadness. They're just emotions."
It's still debated how many people died in the Chernobyl disaster due to radiation and long-term health effects as a result of the nuclear accident, with estimates ranging from 4000 to a whopping 90,000.
To this day, areas of Eastern Europe are still impacted by radiation.
Chernobyl is available to stream on Neon.