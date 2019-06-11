Steven Spielberg is creating a new horror TV series - with a twist.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Spielberg is writing a horror series, titled Spielberg After Dark, for a new smartphone video platform called Quibi.

Spielberg's series will feature between 10 and 12 10-minute horror shorts - but you will only be able to watch them after dark.

Spielberg, a long-time friend and business associate of Katzenberg, presented the idea to Quibi, specifically asking that his series would only be accessible between sunset and sunrise.

"Steven Spielberg came in and said, 'I have a super scary story ...,' but he said, 'I only want people to watch it at midnight,'" Katzenberg told the Hollywood Reporter. "(He said), It's a creepy idea and when they watch it, I want it to be creepier."

To ensure this, Quibi developed technology that would tie the content to a clock that measures sunrise and sunset in the location of each smartphone.

Co-founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, Quibi is a new mobile phone platform launchiing in North America in 2020 that will feature shows from A-list Hollywood creators.

Each show will reportedly be two to four hours long, able to consume in tiny chunks of between seven and ten minutes.

Quibi will spend US$1 billion on content in its first year, with plans to launch eight "super-premium" movies in its first two weeks, followed by another 26 original movies.

The service will launch on April 6, 2020, in North America ahead of a global rollout.