WATCH

Danny Brown fans should make a point of watching his Live at the Majestic documentary, which gives an intimate insight into the oddball rapper's life leading up to his 2016 homecoming performance at the famed Detroit theatre. The behind-the-scenes film was originally set to be released through Apple Music but the project was mysteriously axed by the streaming giant in 2017 before Brown gained the rights and self-released it late last year as a stream or digital download. Directed by Emmy Award-winning film-maker Andrew Cohn (Medora, Night School), the 45-minute feature covers Brown's rise to fame and joins him as he tours in support of his fourth studio album Atrocity Exhibition.

Danny Brown: Live at the Majestic Official Trailer from Fame House on Vimeo.

SKATE

Skateboard lovers young and old will enjoy The Nine Club - a weekly podcast interview show anchored by Chris Roberts with co-hosts Roger Bagley and Kelly Hart. "The show that has skaters talking" is set to celebrate its 150th episode this week, having hosted intimate and lengthy (between two and five hours!) conversations with pro and amateur skateboarders since it began in 2016. Musicians such as Lil Wayne and Ben Harper have previously appeared, along with prominent actors and artists that also share a passion for skating. My favourite episodes are those that delve into the lives and careers of old pros such as 80s vert god Christian Hosoi and 90s street legend Mike Vallely.

GIG

Make time tomorrow night and get along to see country fuzz rockers Vincent H.L at the Hallelujah Picassos' album release party at K Rd's Whammy Bar. Vincent H.L - featuring members of Auckland indie bands Magic Factory, Echo Ohs, Bozo and Na Noise - have been steadily building on the buzz created following last year's debut album Weird Days.

The eclectic four-piece will be joined by surf rock band King Kaiju, in support of 1:12 Records stablemates the Hallelujah Picassos, who are set to play electronic versions of songs from their new record Voices of Exuberant Hellhounds. Presales are just $16 or $20 on the door. Do it!