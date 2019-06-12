TimeOut looks at five young Kiwi artists hitting the big time in creative fields overseas.

Samuel Van Grinsven

Writer-director Samuel Van Grinsven's debut feature film Sequin in a Blue Room has been selected to premiere this weekend at the 2019 Sydney Film Festival. The film follows a 16-year-old boy whose obsession with hook-up apps leads him down a dangerous path. Starring Jeremy Lindsay Taylor (Puberty Blues) and Anthony Brandon Wong (The Matrix), it's a queer coming-of-age tale from a rising young voice.

Born in Christchurch, Van Grinsven's father was a live music producer, which sparked his interest in theatre and

Caren Pistorius

Fortunes

Nicholas Tredrea

Jordan Rakei