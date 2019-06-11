"My wife is considerably younger than I am," George Clooney tells me, as if I might somehow have missed the fact that in 2014 he married Amal Alamuddin, a human rights barrister 17 years his junior. "And I will say: 'Oh, you've got to see this film. It's one of the greatest you'll ever see.' And so we go and watch it and it's terrible."

Clooney shrugs. "Almost all entertainment means something different in different times. The sensibilities of the day are sometimes what date films and television shows, and sometimes what make them more prescient."

For Clooney, Catch-22, Joseph

Related articles: