THE CHEF SHOW (Netflix)

The Chef Show is just as much about food as it is the people you sit and eat together with.

The new series reunites Hollywood actor/director Jon Favreau and award-winning Chef Roy Choi after their critically acclaimed 2014 comedy-drama film Chef.

The two friends experiment with their favourite recipes and different cooking, and baking techniques, while collaborating with a star-studded list of guests from the entertainment and culinary world.

The pair share meals with the Avengers cast in Atlanta, get their brisket on with BBQ pitmaster Aaron Franklin in Texas, pay tribute to late food critic Jonathan Gold in Los Angeles, and host other big name guests including film and television directors the Russo brothers and comic Bill Burr.

The first episode garnered plenty of attention last week, albeit due to a hilariously awkward exchange after Gwyneth Paltrow completely forgot she had starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Streaming now.

WESTWOOD: PUNK, ICON, ACTIVIST (Neon)



The fascinating life and remarkable career of iconic British fashion designer and activist Vivienne Westwood is celebrated in this feature-length 2018 documentary.

The unconventional and outspoken 78-year-old has been at the forefront of fashion for more than 40 years, since her initial rise to fame alongside the Sex Pistols as one of the chief architects behind the look of the punk movement in the late 1970s, and on to the runways of Paris and Milan.

Westwood was distanced herself from the project and complained that it failed to focus much on her work with Greenpeace, but fans will enjoy watching archival footage and interviews to get a deep insight into the character behind the clothes. Streaming now.

GOOD GIRLS REVOLT (Lightbox)

Good Girls Revolt is based on Lynn Povich's 2012 memoir. Photo / Supplied.

Set in New York during the cultural revolution of the late 1960s, this period drama follows Patti Robinson (Genevieve Angelson) and her fellow female researchers in their fight for gender equality in the newsroom.

Their quest for fair treatment sparks great upheaval that impacts on marriages, relationships, careers, love lives and friendships, and launches Patti and friends Jane Hollander (Anna Camp) and Cindy Reston (Erin Darke) into uncharted territory.

Based on Lynn Povich's 2012 memoir about female journalists' 1970 discrimination lawsuit against Newsweek magazine, Good Girls Revolt was controversially axed after just one season despite earning rave reviews upon its 2016 release. Now streaming.

WHO KILLED LUCY THE POODLE? (TVNZ OnDemand)

Who Killed Lucy the Poodle? sees Kent Briggs attempt to unravel a 34-year-old cold case. Photo / Supplied.

This bizarre and distinctly Kiwi tale sees amateur investigator Kent Briggs attempt to unravel the mystery behind a 34-year-old cold case and circus mishap that occurred in 1980s Rotorua.

Rotorua-born Briggs was in the crowd at a Whirling Brothers circus matinee when four lions broke free of their enclosure and ran wild around the town's streets and lakefront.

News reports from the time suggested the animals frenzied behaviour came after the circus' performing pet poodle, Lucy, was found dead in their cage earlier in the day.

Briggs' investigation leads him across the Tasman and up and down the North Island to talk with circus performers, journalists, and police to uncover who was responsible for Lucy's tragic demise.