A pop star has celebrated her mother's birthday by sharing a hilarious baby picture - in which she doesn't look too happy.

Singer Ariana Grande posted a throwback photo from 1995 to celebrate her mother Joan Grande's birthday, in which baby Ari is sitting in the grass next to Joan.

"happy birthday best friend @joangrande you are the strongest, most generous, funniest and most fiercely compassionate human being in the universe and i'm so grateful to learn from you and to be your daughter," the singer wrote.

Sharing a zoomed-up version of the photo in a second post, Grande noted her grumpy expression.

"whatever i was going thru in 1995 .... i'm still going thru it," she wrote.

The Thank U, Next singer also shared a series of clips of Joan singing to her as a child.