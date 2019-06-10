Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed she doesn't live with her new husband Brad Falchuk full time.

The couple wed in a lavish ceremony at Gwyneth's home in the Hamptons last September, before embarking on a "family honeymoon" to the Maldives with their children and her ex-husband Chris Martin.

In an interview with the Sunday Times' Style magazine, the actor revealed the newly married couple spend just four days together every week at her home in Hamptons.

For the other three days, her husband lives at his own house nearby, where he takes care of his children, Isabella and Brody, from his previous marriage to Suzanne Bukinik.

Advertisement

The Goop founder insists the bizarre arrangement makes her the envy of her friends.

"Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal, and we shouldn't change a thing," she joked.

She also said her "intimacy teacher" Michaela Boehm says the arrangement gives their marriage "polarity".

Along with being a stepmum to Brad's children, Gwyneth Paltrow has two children of her own — Apple, 15, and Moses, 13 — with Coldplay frontman Martin.