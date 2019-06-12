Lucy Ewen talks to Zendaya, the former Disney Channel star, about the dark side of teenage life in the hard-hitting new drama Euphoria.

Zendaya wants older generations to show more compassion towards today's youth.

"[They] think you have everything at your fingertips. 'Things are so much easier for you!' But it kind of makes things somewhat harder, you know?"

Zendaya gives a haunting performance in the provoking new series Euphoria, a fresh take on the coming-of-age narrative that exposes the dark underbelly of teen life.

"It's about being a little less quick to judge what this generation is going through