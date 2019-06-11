In among the sea of television we have at our fingertips these days, I do believe I stumbled across the year's most horrifying show over the weekend.

It wasn't HBO's Chernobyl with five episodes each more devastating than the last. It wasn't the return of The Handmaid's Tale either. Because, sure, that show's overarching theme of women being held in child-bearing servitude is terrifying, but it's not like it's real life or anything like that. (Insert nervous laughter here.)

No, the year's most horrifying show might just be The Sex Clinic, a six-episode series that's turned up on TVNZ OnDemand

Related articles: