A new image from a Disney conference has offered the first glimpse at Tom Hiddleston in the upcoming Loki TV series, due to premiere on the Disney+ streaming service.

As The AV Club reports, in April, Disney held an investor day in which they teased their upcoming slate of content, including films and TV shows set for their newly-announced streaming service.

The company had previously confirmed that a TV series following Loki, the villainous brother to Thor played by Tom Hiddleston in the Avengers franchise, was in the works.

Now, Disney has released a photo of Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige from investor day, in which a blurry still from the Loki series can be seen in the background.

The first look at the official logo and concept art for the LOKI Disney+ series have been revealed via this photo from @Disney's Investor Day! pic.twitter.com/m3TZHIkNyi — MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) June 9, 2019

Hiddleston apprears to be standing on a busy city street, with a banner advertising Jaws behind him. Jaws was released in 1975, which implies the Loki series takes place at least in part during that decade.

Little is known about the Loki series, apart from Disney's hiring of Rick and Morty writer Michael Waldron as showrunner.

Given that Loki - spoiler alert - was killed in Avengers: Infinity War, it was unclear when the series would take place - though fans had previously speculated that it could follow him in a new timeline, after he escaped with an infinity stone during a time-travel escapade in Endgame.

Tom Hiddleston as Loki in The Avengers. Photo / Supplied

Disney+ will also be home to a series following Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany's Vision, as well as another following Falcon and Winter Soldier, played respectively by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

Several Star Wars series are also in the works, including The Mandalorian, which Kiwi director Taika Waititi helmed an episode of.