Kiwis have been watching the West family in Outrageous Fortune and Westside for nearly 15 years. The show's creator James Griffin, and star Antonia Prebble tell Siena Yates why the Wests have lasted the distance.

For nearly 15 years, Kiwi audiences have been entertained by the adventures and misdemeanours of the notorious West family.

Since Outrageous Fortune hit our screens in 2005, we've lived with the Wests through six seasons of Fortune and four seasons of its prequel spin-off series Westside, which launched in 2015 and returns for its fifth season next week.

This season will see the West family

