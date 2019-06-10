Auckland actor, playwright and director Ahi Karunaharan is directing the stage version of Rohinton Mistry's beloved novel A Fine Balance.
1 A Fine Balance has long been a Whitcoulls Top 50 favourite. What is it about this story that people love so much?

It's set in Mumbai in 1975 during a devastating period of history often unheard outside India when Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency and 'cleaned up the city' by driving thousands of poor from their homes. Mass forced sterilizations took place. But at the heart of this story is the overwhelming resilience of every character.

