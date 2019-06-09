The internet has been taken over by a delightfully silly game that puns on Keanu Reeves name.

Like most addictive internet crazes its simple. First you state the actor's name then you propose a premise before summing the situation up with a pun on his surname.

This tweet by the Twitter user @imfrenchfried is credited with starting the craze.



keanu reeves as a gardener: keanu leaves — ayad (@imfrenchfried) June 6, 2019

As it turns out a remarkable amount of words rhyme with Reeves' surname and people were ready to bust them out.



keanu reeves finds god . keanu believes :) — gabby (@gyllencrawl) June 6, 2019

keanu reeves has an itchy nose; keanu sneeze — aubrΞy 🐾 (@aubreyy301) June 8, 2019

keanu reeves makes a basket: keanu weaves — Eric (@MrBolty) June 6, 2019

But because this is the internet things quickly took a dark turn.

Keanu Reeves as my dad: Keanu leaves — roel 🏳️‍🌈 (@OprahPossum) June 6, 2019

Keanu gets food poisoning: Keanu Heaves — K. L. Connie Wang (@BeTheBuddha) June 8, 2019

Dog killed. Keanu Grieves — Winston Aldworth (@WinstonAldworth) June 9, 2019

Before balance was restored and everyone lightened up.

Keanu doesn’t drink coffee, Keanu teas. — Nicole Walters (@nicoleywalters) June 8, 2019

Keanu Reeves gets glasses: Keanu Sees — Colton Sieving (@ColtTweets2Much) June 8, 2019

Keanu Reeves runs for President: Keanu Leads — The People's MMA 🦈 (@ThePeoplesMMA) June 8, 2019

Pop culture references soon surfaced.

Keanu Reeves opens a small hotel in Torquay and never mentions ‘The War’: Keanu Cleese. — Richard Collett (@richie_MFC) June 8, 2019

Even celebrities couldn't resist the pull of the meme with Mike Minogue, star of Wellington Paranormal, getting meta with a Keanu reference inside a Keanu meme.



Keanu finds himself driving a bus with a bomb attached. If the bus goes less than 30 mph, the bus explodes. What does he do? Keanu Speeds. — Mike Minogue (@MrMikeMinogue) June 9, 2019

Reeves latest movie John Wick 3: Parabellum, the third movie in the John Wick movie franchise, is available for viewing at the cinema right at this point in time.

Keanu Reeves could not be reached for comment.