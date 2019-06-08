A small group of anti gay-pride activists based in the US have been strong-armed by actor Brad Pitt after they designated him as their mascot and used his image for promotional material.

The group, who call themselves Super Happy Fun America and have slogans like "It's great to be straight" and "Don't hate the straight", previously announced on their website they'd selected Pitt as their mascot.

"Congratulations to Mr. Pitt for being the face of this important civil rights movement," the site previously read. "Straight Rights are Human Rights!"

Pitt is currently promoting his latest film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Photo / Getty Images.

But Pitt is not associated with the Boston-based group who aim to "spread awareness of issues impacting straights in Greater Boston and beyond".

Pitt's team has reached out to the group to tell them to remove all references to him, and his photo, from their site, according to TMZ. Pitt's team reportedly told Super Happy Fun America if they didn't remove his likeness, further action would be pursued.

The Pitt references have now been redacted.