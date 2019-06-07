First, people were left shook by video footage that showed a fearful father fleeing from an avalanche leaving his family to perish. Then, they were left shook upon learning that the footage was faker than a budget brand can of Christmas snow.

After tumbling onto the Twitter yesterday evening the video went viral, flooding the social media site and clocking up over 6.5million views.

The video shows a family enjoying lunch at a ski resort when they notice a rapidly approaching avalanche. As his family freaks out the father stays cool, calm and collected, insisting it's "a controlled avalanche" and even getting out his smartphone to shoot a vid of the "totally safe" tsunami of snow barrelling towards them.

Eventually, they realise that the avalanche is far from controlled and is about to bury them in a snowy grave. Ignoring the time honoured call of 'women and children first,' the dad instead jumps up from the table and legs it, leaving his woman and children to their fate.

The video has literally left people not believing their eyes.

Is this a movie or is this real? pic.twitter.com/Fc96c31f9P — Black Men Dont Cheat (@xHollywoodCourt) June 5, 2019

The rapid ascent of the video has been credited to the fact that a large number of people are sharing it without realising that it's not actually a real act of cowardice in the face of a fateful disaster. Instead, it's a movie scene from an old Oscar-nominated Swedish arthouse film called Force Majeure, which was released in 2014.

FORCE MAJEURE AVALANCHE SCENE IS NOW A MEME ON TWITTER. MORE PEOPLE ARE GONNA DISCOVER THAT MASTERPIECE THRU SHIT POSTS THAN THRU THE MOVIE’S INITIAL MARKETING CAMPAIGN — Rodger (@HOLLYWOODRUFF) June 5, 2019

Congratulations to Force Majeure, one of the best films of the decade, on becoming a twitter meme. — Sunk Cost Pharisee (@Liamjsm) June 5, 2019

Force Majeure is now a meme and I hope this is the beginning of all the art house movies of the last 25 years turning into memes. — Jeremy Diamond (@Jer_Diamond) June 4, 2019

The video has also now became a popular meme with many internet jokers making quality and relatable gags.

Me ignoring all the red flags and then leaving when everything blows up pic.twitter.com/ZteT5J1DF2 — MAMA DEE (@Deyshaaaa_) June 5, 2019

Me waiting til last minute to finish all my assignments.

pic.twitter.com/k0HEOLlNsI — Fox Sin of Greed 🦊🇬🇩 (@QueenTaige) June 5, 2019

This is what every day at work is like for me pic.twitter.com/SALJq0vkF7 — Vincent Amador (@vXamador) June 4, 2019

Brexit in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/V89e9ejy3N — The Greek Analyst (@GreekAnalyst) June 6, 2019

Watching people getting dragged on twitter until it’s your turn pic.twitter.com/IQEkRybOub — Dr. Kortney Ziegler ✊🏿 (@fakerapper) June 4, 2019

Just goes to show that even in this day and age people can still be fooled by some good old fashioned movie magic.