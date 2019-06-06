Irina Shayk has moved out of the mansion she shared with actor Bradley Cooper, sources say.

The couple are reportedly "testing" their relationship and questioning "why they're still together".

Cooper and Shayk have a two-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, who sources close to the couple say is the only thing holding them together.

Rumours that the relationship is on the rocks have been going strong since the beginning of the year, over speculation that Cooper and his A Star is Born co-star Lady Gaga could be "more than friends".

The rumours were exarcebated by Gaga calling off her engagement and by the actors' intimate performance of the hit song Shallow at the Oscars ceremony, with a very uncomfortable-looking Shayk sitting in the audience.

Shayk recently walked the red carpet at the Met Gala alone, once again fuelling rumours that her relationship with Cooper was struggling.

Cooper and Shayk have been together since April 2015 but E! News reports they are now considering whether they should break up.

"Things get a little bit better but then they find themselves back in the same place of questioning whether being a couple is what's best," a source told E! News.

"They want to stay together for their daughter, but neither of them are very happy.

"They've spent time apart to test the waters and see if they are better off," the source added.

"They have a lot invested and it's very difficult to completely walk away from. They are trying out different arrangements and trying to find their way.

"They love their little girl dearly and that's not going to change no matter what."