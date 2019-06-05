Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky will soon be able to call their mega-mansion home, with photos showing the 18-month construction project is coming to an end.

Aerial shots taken late last month show the mammoth job is nearing completion with a white finish now added to the exterior.

Other shots show grey foundations laid for the property's rooftop pool, which will take advantage of the stunning nearby beach views.

Large palm trees have also been added into the multi-storey property, which raised the ire of locals when work on it first began.

Nearby residents labelled it "obscene, greedy, flashy and vulgar" with estimates the property will be worth a cool $20 million once it is completed.

Hemsworth and Pataky paid $7 million for the original property in 2014 but decided to tear down the existing eight bedroom Balinese-style mansion.

A development application for the build was lodged with Byron Shire Council in late 2016 and approved in March 2017.

In the application, Hemsworth and Pataky estimated the build would cost $8.8 million.

Construction began on their new property in 2017 and when fully completed will include six bedrooms, a steam room, media room, gym, games room and a 50-metre rooftop infinity pool.

Their property is located on 4.2 hectares of land in Broken Head, 12 kilometres from Byron Bay.

Hemsworth and Pataky married in 2010 after a whirlwind romance and decided to move from Los Angeles to Byron Bay with their three children in 2014 in a bid for a quieter life.

But the family now seem to have attracted more A-listers to the area, with Hemsworth's brother Liam and wife Miley Cyrus frequent visitors.

Close friend Matt Damon has also sparked speculation he is considering a move to the area after visiting the Hemsworth's in Byron Bay on multiple occasions.