Famed documentary film maker Louis Theroux is coming to Auckland. But the city's oddballs, racists and Scientologists can breathe easy as, this time at least. he's not coming for them.

Instead Theroux himself will be in the limelight when he walks on stage at the Civic to present his new live show Louis Theroux Without Limits - Live on Stage.

"I'm delighted to be taking my tour to Auckland," Theroux said in a statement. "I'm excited that I'll finally get to meet my Kiwi fans for the first time."

Duriong the two-hour show the multi-award winning filmmaker will dive in and discuss topics from his weird, wonderful and worrying catalogue of work. In his two decades making documentaries he's followed white supremacists, San Quentin inmates, porn stars, religious extremists and Scientologists.

Theroux plays the Civic on Friday, 10 January next year. Tickets on sale from Monday, 24 June.