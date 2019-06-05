John Campbell has reunited with his musical hero Sharon Van Etten - four years after he cried on live television when she surprised him on air.

The US singer-songwriter - in New Zealand for a sold-out show at Auckland's Powerstation tonight, off the back of her five-star new album Remind Me Tomorrow - was interviewed by Campbell on TVNZ's Breakfast on Tuesday morning.

Before the interview, Campbell spoke to his co-hosts Hayley Holt and Daniel Faitaua, nervously laughing in anticipation.

"Guess who's in the green room?" says a noticeably flustered Campbell.

Advertisement

When Faitaua asks if he's playing it cool, Campbell immediately responds: "no".

Campbell famously cried live on air when he was hosting Campbell Live four years ago. When he was unable to attend Van Etten's concert at the King's Arms in 2015, the producers of the show surprised him by live crossing to the venue - where Van Etten was ready to play a song for the TV host.

Campbell immediately burst into tears. "This is pathetic," he said. "I'm 51 years old, but sometimes music just keeps you afloat."

Yesterday, Campbell had his dream fulfilled when he got to interview Van Etten on Breakfast. He started by addressing his emotional moment.

"We were going through a bit of a tough time on that show, and I was just overwhelmed by it," he says.

When he declares himself uncool, Van Etten disagrees: "You're the coolest.

"This is not something I'm used to," she says.

She was the singer who moved John Campbell to tears years ago. She was the singer who moved John Campbell to tears years ago. Now Sharon Van Etten's back in New Zealand – and she stopped by to say hello to her friend. Posted by Breakfast on Monday, 3 June 2019

When Campbell asks how she feels about performing to sold-out crowds, Van Etten reveals she still battles with anxiety.

"When I perform, I'm in the moment and I'm possessed, and I can be with my band and be in the moment, but as soon as I stop singing and I have to start talking and being myself, I completely shut down and I can't believe it," she says.

"I'm excited and proud, I'm overwhelmed, and I think it's an emotion I'm still learning how to process, and I'm very grateful, but I don't know how to receive it."