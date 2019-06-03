"It's racism, for sure. But if anyone can handle it, Meghan can." Ellie Austin of The Times interview Priyanka Chopra.

Britain has been slow to catch on to Priyanka Chopra. She has appeared in more than 50 films in India, where she has surpassed conventional celebrity status to become a national icon who enjoys audiences with the country's top politicians. In America, her adopted home, she has made history as the first Indian woman to play the lead role in a primetime network drama and was included in Time magazine's list of the world's most influential people.

Today, Chopra, 36,

Related articles:

How to make it into the Princess Power Posse