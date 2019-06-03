Miley Cyrus was groped by a fan in Barcelona over the weekend.

The 26-year-old singer found herself in a panic on Sunday when a fan lunged towards her while she and her husband Liam Hemsworth left their hotel in the Spanish city, threw his arms around her neck and pulled her in for a smooch.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker managed to turn her head just before the man - whose identity is not known - was able to plant a kiss on her cheek.

Security guards, who were following the couple through the crowd, stepped in and managed to prise the fan off Miley, before she ran towards the 29-year-old actor.

The pair haven't commented on the incident but the whole thing was captured on camera and shared on social media by Twitter user AlvaroSaucedo13.

Llego a estar ahí, y al “fan” que se ha tirado a por miley no se le olvida el guantazo que se lleva pic.twitter.com/30PUR4zXR0 — Alvaro (@AlvaroSaucedo13) June 2, 2019

Meanwhile, the former Hannah Montana star released her new album She Is Coming a few days ago and is promoting her release with branded condoms.

The contraception come in a black wrapper with "She is coming" and "1-833-SHE-IS-MC" written on the outside in white.