Wellington pop band Drax Project are coming home to play two shows for their Kiwi fans this July.

The group has been rubbing shoulders with some major international celebrities, including Hailee Steinfeld - who appears on the international version of the band's hit Woke Up Late - and Camilla Cabello, who took the band on tour with her around Europe.

They also recently signed global recording deals with Lyor Cohen's 300 and Simon Cowell's Syco labels, off the back of the success of their number one radio hit and NZ Song of the Year, Woke Up Late.

Now, they're coming home to headline town hall shows in Auckland and Christchurch, and will be Kiwi electronic duo Fortunes and one of New Zealand's rising talents Paige, who has been endorsed by pop icon Billie Eilish and opened for the likes of George Ezra and Nina Nesbitt.

Advertisement

Given, Drax Project made their name opening for the likes of Lorde, Six60, SBTRTK and Ed Sheeran, it's a nice nod to the up and comers in New Zealand's music scene.

The band will be playing every single song off their upcoming debut album, as well as their regular live favourites.

If you're keen to catch them, they'll be at Auckland's Town Hall on July 27 and Christchurch's Town Hall on August 2.

Tickets go on sale midday, June 7 via Ticketek for Christchurch and Ticketmaster for Auckland.