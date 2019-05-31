Two weeks after Robert Pattinson was reported to be the surprise choice to play Batman, a new contender has emerged, Nicholas Hoult.

The Wrap reporter Umberto Gonzalez revealed that both Pattinson, 33, and Hoult, 29, are testing for the role.

"BATMAN UPDATE: Robert Pattinson & Nicholas Hoult are screen testing for the role. I suspect they're screen testing in the Batsuit because Wardrobe Department will need full wardrobe test," Gonzalez said.

BATMAN UPDATE: Robert Pattinson & Nicholas Hoult are screen testing for the role. I suspect they're screen testing in the Batsuit because Wardrobe Department will need full wardrobe test. Additionally, the film will now start production in Q1 2020.🦇 pic.twitter.com/eekafrqomL — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) May 30, 2019

Variety broke the news Pattinson, who became a teen heart-throb playing vampire Edward Cullen, is the top choice to play the Caped Crusader.

Pattinson was expected to "close shortly" a deal to star in the untitled Matt Reeves-directed Batman movie, which is slated for release on June 25, 2021.

Shooting is set to start in the first quarter of 2020.

Deadline reported earlier this month that X-Men star Hoult was also rumoured to be in consideration.

Both actors are surprising choices for the role, with Ben Affleck last donning Batman's suit in 2017's Justice League.

Actors Armie Hammer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson were also considered for the role, according to The Hollywood Reporter.