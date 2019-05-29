Ed Sheeran has revealed he wanted to record an all-male version of Lady Marmalade.
The singer recently sat down with Charlamagne Tha God for an interview discussing his upcoming album No. 6 Collaborations Project.
in the interview, Sheeran reveals the album began with a desire to recreate Lady Marmalade - the 2001 smash hit cover by Christina Aguilera, Mýa, Pink and rapper Lil' Kim - with Bruno Mars and Justin Bieber.
"This project actually started with one idea I had which was – you remember 'Lady Marmalade' right?" he says.
"This is such a silly idea. I had an idea of doing that, like you could get Bruno, Bieber and me on a record. How fun would that be?"
But not everyone thinks of the idea as "fun", with the idea swiftly facing criticism on Twitter - including from queer pop star MNEK.
The song was apparently never recorded, but Sheeran did manage to get Bieber on his song I Don't Care, as well as other collaborators such as Chance The Rapper and PNB Rock.