Ed Sheeran has revealed he wanted to record an all-male version of Lady Marmalade.

The singer recently sat down with Charlamagne Tha God for an interview discussing his upcoming album No. 6 Collaborations Project.

in the interview, Sheeran reveals the album began with a desire to recreate Lady Marmalade - the 2001 smash hit cover by Christina Aguilera, Mýa, Pink and rapper Lil' Kim - with Bruno Mars and Justin Bieber.

"This project actually started with one idea I had which was – you remember 'Lady Marmalade' right?" he says.

"This is such a silly idea. I had an idea of doing that, like you could get Bruno, Bieber and me on a record. How fun would that be?"

But not everyone thinks of the idea as "fun", with the idea swiftly facing criticism on Twitter - including from queer pop star MNEK.

i’m not interested in a boy marmalade if it’s not with me, @alexander_olly, @KarnageKills & @samsmith



..... queeriodT — MNEK (@MNEK) May 29, 2019

no no no, don't compare — wait a minute! don't compare, DON'T compare — DON'T COMPARE yourself to me. ever! you are not on my level nicole, you NEVER WILL be on my level. do not compare yourself to me. https://t.co/hRSAXl0uV0 — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) May 29, 2019

ew no, lady marmalade can’t be replicated. — honest (@imthehonestboy) May 29, 2019

Ed Sheeran wants an "all-male" Lady Marmalade remake? pic.twitter.com/duaQDJQX4f — Gary Hartley (@GaryHartleySA) May 29, 2019

is this a threat? — micah (@mbbnc) May 29, 2019

Normally I don’t care what artists do, but apparently Ed Sheeran wants to do a rendition of Lady Marmalade with Justin Bieber and Bruno Mars.



Can’t we let women have one thing? One, phenomenal, power anthem?



Why do men always have to ruin everything? pic.twitter.com/VDqEUtKp0y — matty FUCKIN smokes (@SamanthaDPerez) May 29, 2019

Get it away from me https://t.co/TkHkDmtKhH — ugh! whatever (@ughwhtevr) May 29, 2019

ed sheeran wanting to create a male cover of lady marmalade (including justin bieber and bruno mars) is without a doubt the worst thing i have ever read on the internet. — Olivia (@OliviaCarrLol) May 29, 2019

The song was apparently never recorded, but Sheeran did manage to get Bieber on his song I Don't Care, as well as other collaborators such as Chance The Rapper and PNB Rock.