Sharon Osbourne has been going through the "toughest year of [her] life".

The 66-year-old star admitted she "can't take any more" bad times for the foreseeable future following her husband Ozzy Osbourne's hospitalisation in February after he experienced "complications from the flu", forcing him to pull out of a number of planned concerts, and another medical situation shortly afterwards, when a freak fall in his bedroom displaced metal rods he had in his spine following a motorcycle accident several years ago, prompting him to need surgery on his neck after they splintered the bones they were attached to.

Sharon admitted on her show The Talk: "Probably this year has been the toughest year of my life. My husband's illness.

"His accident has been absolutely devastating to me, to everybody. And it's definitely been the most toughest ride I've had so far and I hope the only tough ride. I can't take any more."

Advertisement

The former X Factor judge was then asked how she felt when her son Jack Osbourne - whose divorce from Lisa Stella was finalised in March - recently admitted on Instagram he was also experiencing his "toughest year".

She said: "I cried and I felt so proud that he's my boy and the way he conducts himself."

Meanwhile, Sharon recently opened up about her 70-year-old husband's "really tough" year as she detailed all his medical issues.

She explained: "Ozzy's had a really tough year, really. It started off with flu, which went to bronchitis, which went to pneumonia. He was hospitalised. He came out, he was well on the road to recovery and he gets up in the middle of the night to go to the loo, and on the way back, he tripped up on the carpet that was under our bed and fell against the corner of the bedside table, which is made of mirror [glass] and he hit it at such a speed and taken to hospital.

"A few years ago, he was in a motorbike accident and he had to have metal rods put in his body and the accident moved all the metal rods and the bones they were screwed into all splintered. Then he had trouble with his neck and they had to do two operations on him and he's in recovery now, thank goodness. But every day he has to work with a physiotherapist."

-Bang! Showbiz