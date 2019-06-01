EDITORIAL:

The recent apparent suicides of contestants in UK reality television shows The Jeremy Kyle Show and Love Island have put the lens back on the ethics of such programmes.

The UK producers in question have either cancelled the shows entirely or ditched some of their more controversial elements, such as lie detector tests, which have clearly caused great turmoil.

Here, TVNZ has followed suit, cancelling The Jeremy Kyle Show and removing all previous episodes of from its OnDemand offerings.

It and rival television broadcaster Three - which is gearing up for new seasons of the NZ reality TV incarnations of Married at First Sight, Love Island and homegrown original Treasure Island/Celebrity Treasure Island - say they regularly review their "duty of care" policies to ensure they are "robust" and contestants undergo psychiatric evaluations and are provided with counselling to cope with the negative aspects of the shows.

However, contestants on such shows are speaking out about the on-screen humiliation, shock, upset and abuse, including abuse on social media, and a legacy of anxiety and depression. This week, former Married At First Sight NZ contestant Haydn Daniels disagreed about the level of care provided and said someone here would also die if NZ producers don't change their practices.

The Jeremy Kyle Show taken off air indefinitely following death of a guest / ITV

Reality TV shows have been around for decades. The reality is, for all the stated concern about contestants' wellbeing, the shows are often designed to pit contestants against each other in a battle for some object of affection - whether it be man/woman/house/money/fame/fashion label/magazine spread/book deal/restaurant job/record deal/or any other relevant prize.



Most contestants will lose. While some shows may appear to be supportive, even collegial, others seem to revel in the opposite.

At its most basic level, producers' modus operandi is to entertain. To ensure that, a pressure-cooker environment is manufactured that has little to do with most people's everyday reality.

Haydn Daniels, a former Married at First Sight NZ contestant, says support for contestants is not what is claimed by the producers. Photo / Supplied

Let's be honest: the calm, collected, stable and self-contained are never going to make explosive, compelling TV; the needy, greedy, arrogant, naive and desperate sadly are.

When people's hopes and dreams are the backdrop, when the aim of the game is love, jealousy, betrayal and heartbreak are inevitable and it can be no surprise there might be a high emotional price to pay.

Do we simply assume that those entering such competitions are able to withstand the heat, that their apparent confidence makes them bullet-proof? That they deserve what they get? Do we enjoy being outraged about how appallingly other people can behave? Are we satisfied to see the mighty fallen, the egos landed, the brats humiliated?

Married at First Sight Australia's Ines and Sam. When love is used for entertainment, it is hardly surprising hearts are broken. Photo / Supplied

It may be compelling, but what does it say about us viewers? Do we really look on from a great height and distance? When it goes so spectacularly wrong, is it really the fault of the producers alone?

This is unashamed, modern-day gladiatorial-style entertainment. If we have a problem with it, and its sometimes fatal results, we should perhaps start by turning the camera on ourselves.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline : 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline : 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline : 0800 376 633

• Kidsline : 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup : 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline : 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth : (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.