The Jeremy Kyle Show was pulled off air by British broadcaster ITV and suspended indefinitely after a guest died shortly after filming.

ITV will be carrying out an investigation into the episode of the long-running chat show, which will now not be broadcast.

The identity of the person who appeared in the programme has not been revealed, and ITV has also wiped all episodes of the programme from its on-demand service the ITV Hub.

An ITV spokesman said: "Everyone at ITV and The Jeremy Kyle Show is shocked and saddened at the news of the death of a participant in the show a week after the recording of the episode they featured in and our thoughts are with their family and friends. ITV will not screen the episode in which they featured.

"Given the seriousness of this event, ITV has also decided to suspend both filming and broadcasting of The Jeremy Kyle Show with immediate effect in order to give it time to conduct a review of this episode of the show."

The tabloid talk show sees host Kyle and psychotherapist Graham Stanier help the guests talk through their personal issues in front of a studio audience.

Episode 16 of series 17 was due to be broadcast on ITV today, with the blurb in the Radio Times saying: "The host invites guests to air their differences over family and relationship issues, and provides them with his own brand of no-nonsense advice."

More than 3000 episodes of The Jeremy Kyle Show have been shown on British TV since July 2005. The daytime programme has become known for its argumentative discussions in front of a studio audience about guests' personal and relationship problems.

The show has faced significant criticism, including from a judge in Manchester in September 2007 who condemned it as a "human form of bear baiting".

District judge Alan Berg had been sentencing security guard David Staniforth who had headbutted bus driver Larry Mahoney during a row on stage.

He said at the time: "It seems to me that the whole purpose of The Jeremy Kyle Show is to effect a morbid and depressing display of dysfunctional people who are in some kind of turmoil."

"It is for no more and no less than titillating members of the public who have nothing better to do with their mornings than sit and watch this show which is a human form of bear baiting which goes under the guise of entertainment."

Producers claim guests are asked before each show how they would deal with potential outcomes to enable the team to assess their possible reactions.

The show also has various aftercare provisions for guests, including mental health nurses, counsellors and therapists who can help them following their appearance.

The identity of the person who appeared in the show that led to it being taken off air has not been revealed.

The Jeremy Kyle Show screens in New Zealand on TVNZ2

