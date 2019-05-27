Ariana Grande has publicly joked about her new Madame Tussauds wax figure after fans noticed something "off" about its appearance.

The 25-year-old pop star was honoured with the figure at the museum's London premises last week, but critics were quick to point out its lack of resemblance to the star, reports the Sun.

Grande clearly agreed, replying to an Instagram post about the figure posted by PopCraveNews.

The figure depicts Grande posing in an oversized jumper and thigh-high boots, with her hair in her trademark high ponytail.

Grande responded to the post: "I just wanna talk."

Ariana Grande reacts to her Madame Tussauds wax figure 😂:



"I just wanna talk"

Fans joined in on the criticism online, with one fan saying: "OMG this wax figure looks like Ariana Grande … on crack."

omg this wax figure looks like ariana grande...on crack

Has anybody noticed the the @ArianaGrande wax figure looks like Kylie Jenner before plastic surgery?



Has anybody noticed the the @ArianaGrande wax figure looks like Kylie Jenner before plastic surgery?

I mean, you see it.

This is what you expect the wax figure to sound like.....

The waxwork is reportedly available to view at the London museum until the end of June.